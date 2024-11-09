Investigators tracking lawyer Sittra’s money trail

Listen to this article

Police search a vehicle belonging to high-profile lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd at his luxury house in Taling Chan district of Bangkok after he and his wife were arrested on fraud charges on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) is in talks with police investigators about tracking the money trail and assets of the high-profile lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd and his wife, who are facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

Amlo is coordinating with the police Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to investigate the financial transactions of Mr Sittra and his wife. So far, it has not seized any assets of them, Amlo spokesman Witthaya Neetitham said on Saturday.

Police searched Mr Sittra’s luxury home last week and impounded some assets including luxury cars, which was within the scope of their authority to check evidence, said Mr Witthaya.

However, it is still uncertain if further financial investigations will be carried out, as Amlo authorities need to work closely with police first, he added.

Mr Sittra Biabungkerd and his wife Patthitta were remanded in custody on fraud and money laundering charges on Friday after the Criminal Court denied Ms Patthitta’s bail request. Mr Sittra did not apply for bail.

Police sought to detain the couple for for 12 days, pending the questioning of 10 more witnesses in the case. Suspects can be detained for a maximum of 84 days before charges must be pressed.

Mr Sittra was taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison and his wife was taken to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

Kanokwan Chewchuapun, director of the Penology Division at the Department of Corrections and acting director of the women’s prison, said on Saturday that both were cooperating well with the authorities, though it will take time for them to adjust to being behind bars.

The department has provided medical and psychological support, she said, adding that they would be in quarantine for five days due to Covid-19 protocols.

There will be a one-week orientation before authorities consider whether to send the suspects to regular detention areas, said Ms Kanokwan.

Authorities need to carefully consider Mr Sittra’s placement to avoid conflicts, particularly due to his ongoing cases, such as The iCon Group fraud case which involves 11 male detainees in various zones of the prison.

Lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd is taken from the police Crime Suppression Division to the Criminal Court on Friday. He and his wife were remanded in custody for 12 days while police continue their investigation. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Mr Sittra and his wife were arrested on Thursday after police stopped their Porsche Cayenne on the Kabin Buri-Chachoengsao Highway in Chachoengsao, heading away from Bangkok.

Police charged them with fraud and money laundering in connection with a billionaire’s allegation that she lost 71 million baht to Mr Sittra.

Pol Maj Gen Akaradet Pimolsri, an assistant police chief, said the couple appeared to be preparing to escape to Cambodia, so police decided to arrest them. But their lawyer Saiyud Pengboonchu said they were travelling to make merit at a temple in Chachoengsao.

Two days earlier, Mr Sittra had gone to the CSD office to request that police question him about the case against him as he wanted to respond to all the rumours that had been flying about.

The lawyer told reporters that the woman, who had won billions of baht in a European lottery, had given him the sum as a gift.

The 58-year-old woman, Jatuporn “Madame Oy” Ubonlert, had filed a complaint with police and had been questioned several times before the arrest warrant for Mr Sittra was issued.

Mr Saiyud said he viewed the large sum of money given by Ms Jatuporn as an investment given solely to Mr Sittra.

As for Mr Sittra’s previous claim that he had received the money “out of affection”, Mr Saiyud said he had no idea why his client made such a statement.