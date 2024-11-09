Thai deputy PM makes case for Cambodia deal

Listen to this article

Officials led by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai board a ship to survey Koh Kut in Trat province on Saturday. The island is at the centre of a dispute over the legitimacy of an agreement entered into with Cambodia by the Thaksin Shinawatra government in 2001. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT - The government on Saturday reiterated that a 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cambodia is a mechanism to protect Thailand’s best interests, while insisting Thailand has sole sovereignty over Koh Kut in this eastern province.

Deputy Minister Phumtham Wechayachai offered the assurance while visiting the island, seeking to downplay fears that the agreement signed when Thaksin Shinawatra was prime minister could cause Thailand to lose its sovereignty over the island and the overlapping claims area (OCA) in the Gulf of Thailand.

On the same day, Thai Pakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom, an outspoken opponent of the Thaksin deal, also visited the island to pressure the government to terminate it.

He aims to gather 100,000 signatures to support his petition to have the MoU nullified. The government has argued that unilaterally nullifying it could endanger relations with Cambodia.

The Palang Pracharath Party, headed by Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, has also called for the revocation of the MoU. (see Graphic at end of story).

“I believe those who live on the island still are confident they are Thais and the island belongs to Thailand,” said Mr Phumtham, who is also the defence minister.

He said the government is trying to explain the facts against the backdrop of rumours and fake news spread by ultra-nationalists about the MoU and Koh Kut, which are causing a lot of confusion.

“Undoubtedly, Koh Kut has belonged to Thailand for a long, long time. Thai people live there and government offices are also there,” he said.

“This matter has been exploited for political reasons.

“This 2001 MoU is a mechanism to protect Thailand’s best interests and it is the most beneficial tool for negotiations over maritime benefits, which should be conducted based on the satisfaction of both countries.”

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said earlier that a Joint Technical Committee should be formed in the next two weeks to begin negotiating the maritime areas claimed by both countries.

Dr Warong, however, pointed out the government must firmly request that Cambodia ratify the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) before both sides proceed with any further talks.

Without ratifying the UNCLOS, Cambodia could later exploit the fact that it isn’t a signatory as an excuse to present an obstacle in future negotiations on the disputed maritime boundary demarcation, said Mr Warong.

Under the 2001 MoU, the 26,000-square-kilometre OCA is split into two parts — the upper part that is pending boundary demarcation negotiations, and the lower part that is designated for joint development by both nations, said Dr Warong.

He expressed dismay about the PM’s “naïve misunderstanding” about the continental shelf area claimed by Cambodia, which goes around Koh Kut.

The PM didn’t appear to be aware that such a designation is something to which no other countries could agree, except for Thailand, he said.

Cambodia, he said, intentionally drew the line around the island with a hidden agenda of jointly claiming the right over energy resources in maritime areas recognised as an OCA.

The Thai government has countered that the map included in the MoU merely illustrates each country’s claimed continental shelf area and does not represent a maritime boundary line.

Not binding, says Thaksin

Thaksin, meanwhile, said in Bangkok on Saturday the 2001 MoU is not an agreement with any binding effect but is a guideline as to how to further discuss points on which both sides could reach common ground.

However, he said the status of the MoU is recognised under international law and the Franco-Siamese Treaty of 1907.

Asked for opinions about attempts to establish a link between the deal and his close relationship with Cambodia and its former strongman Hun Sen, Thaksin insisted the two matters should never be linked because they are different things.

“When I was prime minister and the riot (in 2003) erupted at the Thai embassy in Cambodia, I was then a close friend [to the Cambodian regime].

“But I held Thailand’s interests above anything else [when handling the situation back then],” he said.

Thaksin’s brief spell as an economic adviser to Cambodia was two decades ago, said Mr Phumtham, adding that the ex-premier has served as an economic adviser to a number of other countries as well.