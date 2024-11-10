Thai police influencers seek to warn against crime online

In an age when people turn to social media figures for help, national police chief Kittharath Punpetch is planning to develop the Royal Thai Police (RTP)'s own influencers to build a direct connection with the public and warn them about crimes.

According to him, RTP influencers must be an easily reachable channel for help, transforming how people perceive police and ensuring that crime victims go to the police first rather than seeking help elsewhere.

He believes this will help keep fast-evolving online villains at bay.

Pol Gen Kittharath’s initiative complements the Cyber Booster, a collaborative project by the Thai Media Fund, RTP, Online News Producers Association and Thai PBS to produce media content to boost public immunity against cyber threats.

The project was officially launched on Thursday by key police officials, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s (MPB) chief of the Investigation Division Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thumsutee, Pol Maj Pakrit Krittayapong of the Criminal History Registration Division, Pol Capt Pitchpong Somkul and Pol Capt Pichayakorn Sukthawee.

Pol Maj Pakrit, Pol Capt Pitchpong and Pol Capt Pichayakorn are core members of the RTP's Khakinang TV, a channel dedicated to raising public awareness and bridging the gap between police and the people.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradej, also the founder of the police’s IDMB Page, said that the Cyber Booster project reflected a joint effort to combat online scams and various other cyber threats which swindle people out of their money.

It aims to ensure that the public knows where to go when they need help, he said.

He added that 17 video clips feature a new generation of police officers who assume the role of online idols to warn the public about these dangers.

Featured officers include Pol Maj Thanyapirasit Julpipop, an inspector attached to the MPB; Pol Capt Nonthapat Intrarasuran, a deputy inspector attached to the Technology Crime Suppression Division; and Pol Lt Kansini Sitthichotpong, a media liaison officer with the MPB.

Pol Lt Kansini, also known as "Lt Panda", said she believes the project will help people more effectively because it receives cooperation from various agencies, including media outlets.

It is intended to equip people with knowledge and build their resilience against online scams, rather than helping boost the police’s image, she said. While prevention is always better, police will continue to solve crimes, she added.

Pol Lt Kansini does not consider herself an influencer, but she has strong communication skills, which she uses to create content to expose criminals’ tricks.

“Police have unique skills. Some are good at tracking down criminals. I am good at communicating, so I use it to expose those tricks. This is what I can do to minimise damage,” Pol Lt Kansini said.