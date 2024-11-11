Indian tourist found dead after falling down Samui waterfall

Listen to this article

Rescuers at the top of Na Muang 2 Waterfall on Koh Samui, where an Indian tourist slipped and fell to his death on Saturday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - Searchers have found and recovered the body of an Indian tourist who fell from a cliff while walking to the top of a popular waterfall on Koh Samui.

Local officials and rescue volunteers from several units on the resort island were involved in the search. They found 28-year-old Sreemany Debjit's body snagged between tree limbs and a rock on the lowest level of Na Muang 2 Waterfall.

The dead man's friend said he and Debjit had been climbing the trail to the summit of the waterfall on Saturday. Debit slipped and fell off the cliff while taking photos. Unable to find Debit, his friend had hurried back down the trail and sought help.

The search began on Saturday but was cut short by heavy rain that sent a torrent of water pouring over the falls. It resumed on Sunday.

Debjit's body was taken to Koh Samui Hospital.

Na Muang 2 Waterfall is about 500 metres from Na Muang 1 in Koh Samui district in Surat Thani province. It is 80 metres high, according to the Samui municipal office.