Fengshui master arrested in alleged B108m fraud

Police arrest fengshui master Thanawan Jiracharoenwes in Pathum Thani on Monday morning. (Police photo)

Police arrested a popular fengshui master near Bangkok on Monday morning for alleged public fraud after complaints he had failed to deliver promised "auspicious objects" that cost followers about 108 million baht in total.

One woman complained she had lost 60 million baht. The suspect allegedly frittered away his clients' money, driving around in luxury cars and gambling.

Thanawan Jiracharoenwes, 43, was arrested near his house in Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok, early on Monday.

Mr Thanawan, who has several hundred thousand followers on social media, was detained under an arrest warrant approved by the Criminal Court on a charge of public fraud and taken to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) headquarters in Bangkok for questioning.

About 50 people had earlier filed complaints with the CSD, alleging they lost about 100 million baht in total they paid to the fengshui consultant, who advised them to end their bad luck by holding ceremonies and buying “auspicious objects" quoted at seven-digit prices.

They said they did not receive many of the objects they ordered from Mr Thanawan.

The complainants included a 77-year-old woman who told police she alone lost about 60 million baht to the suspect.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), told a press conference on Monday the number of complainants in the case had risen to 67 and their alleged losses to 108 million baht.

“Some complainants had placed orders in 2020, and delivery never happened. This happened repeatedly. So, the Central Investigation Bureau sought a warrant for his arrest,” Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

Apart from public fraud, the commissioner said, the suspect was also charged with money laundering.

He had spent the money earlier obtained from clients, and part of it went for gambling, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

Authorities would impound more of Mr Thanawan's assets, he said.

Two days ago police had impounded two luxury vehicles owned by Mr Thanawan. “One of them is a Lamborghini that the suspect leased for one million baht a month to raise his profile,” Pol Lt Gen Jirabhob said.

The CIB chief also said the suspect had not been at his house in Pathum Thani recently and detectives learned that he had been in a border area. He was arrested in Pathum Thani when he returned home about 4.30am on Monday.

The suspect denied all charges, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

On Monday, Mr Thanawan's older sister, Napasawan Jiracharoenwes aka Madam Feng Shui, arrived at the Crime Suppression Division. Ms Napasawan told investigators she had nothing to do with her brother’s business and their companies operated separately.

Central Investigation Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej at a press conference on the case on Monday. (Police photo)