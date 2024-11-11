Probe begins into cat poisoning scene in Thai drama

The black cat, named Samli, is seen "dead" in the controversial scene in the fifth episode, where it was forced to drink a solution from a tray. (Photo: screenshot from One31)

The Department of Livestock Development has begun investigating possible animal cruelty involving a drugged cat in the production of a Thai period drama.

The broadcasting channel involved has been asked to bring the cat in for a full examination.

The black feline, named Samli, appeared in a scene during the making of "The Empress of Ayodhaya", or Mae Yuhua. In the episode five scene, the cat was forced to drink a solution from a tray and then had seizures and cried before dying. The controversial scene drew expressions of concern over the cat’s well being and what exactly had been done to it.

On Sunday, Channel One31 posted a statement online, saying that the cat was drugged for the filming and it was done under the care of experts from an animal modelling agency with at least 10 years experience.

The director eariler confirmed that the cat remained safe and healthy afterwards.

However, people continued to ask if the animal was in the care of a qualified veterinarian, with some suggesting there was animal cruelty.

As the issue escalated, many people, including famous artists, expressed their concerns over possible animal cruelty, calling for a ban on the drama through the hashtag #แบนแม่หยัว (ban Mae Yuhua) on social media.

Bunyakrit Pinprasong, deputy director of the Livestock Department, said on Monday he had asked One31 to clarify the matter and identify the "experts" who supervised the scene.

They were also asked to bring the cat used in the scene into the department for a thorough examination before the week's end. If they were unable to do so, officials from the department would go there and do the checkup, Mr Bunyakrit said.

The Veterinary Council of Thailand also warned of the dangers of animal sedation, which it said must be done only under the care of a veterinarian. Sedation without good reason could endanger the animal’s life, the council said.

The talent management agency Exact Scenario has released a statement confirming that the actress who appeared in the controversial scene was not involved in the sedation at all.