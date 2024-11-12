BMA calls for 'foam-free' festival

Visitors view krathong featuring iconic imagery from 15 countries at Iconluxe Avenue. Apichart Jinakul

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is asking city residents to go "zero-foam" for this year's Loy Krathong festival, urging those who want to take part in the ceremony to look into biodegradable floats to help protect the environment.

The deputy director of City Hall's Environment Department, Worranut Suaykhakhao, said despite pleas to go foam-free, about 20,877 out of the 639,828 floats collected by BMA's waste collection units after last year's Loy Krathong festival were made from foam.

This year, Ms Worranut said, BMA wants to see fewer floats made out of foam, saying the krathong used should be made from 100% natural, biodegradable materials that wouldn't harm the environment as they break down.

Bread floats, for instance, will naturally break down, but they will raise the acidity of the water as they begin to decompose, potentially harming aquatic life, especially in bodies of water that are stagnant.

Last year, she said, the Department of Drainage and Sewerage had to drain the fish pond in Suan Santiphap Park -- where residents released 6,800 bread krathong -- as the decomposing floats polluted the water, killing off the fish.

It took the department four months to bring the pond back to its original state, she said.

The department is also urging krathong vendors to refrain from using metals in the floats, as these have to be sorted out before the floats can be properly disposed.

For this year's Loy Krathong festival, Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said that BMA will designate 34 venues for the public to enjoy the annual festival.

Those who are unable to take part in the festival in-person can also enjoy the festivities online by going on [greener.bangkok.go.th], where they can play games for points that could be exchanged for prizes from the Environment Department, said the deputy governor. The award-winning digital event can also be enjoyed at 34 venues around the capital until Sunday, said Mr Sanon.