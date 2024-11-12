Cops seize 5m-plus meth pills in Saraburi

Armed police guard 5.5 million meth pills seized from a pickup truck last week in Saraburi. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

More than five million methamphetamine pills, one of the biggest hauls in recent months, have been confiscated in Saraburi, according to Provincial Police Region 1.

A total of 5.2 million meth pills were intercepted by police on the Sudbantad Road in Kaeng Koi district last Friday, said Pol Maj Gen Silpakom Iamwong, acting PPR1 commissioner, at a press conference on Monday.

The pills, packed in 12 sacks, were found hidden in a Bangkok-registered pickup truck driven by Phusit, alias Bang Sup, 47.

Mr Phusit allegedly told police he was hired for 30,000 baht to deliver the drugs from the Northeast for distribution in the Central Plains provinces. He added it was the first time he had transported illegal drugs.

He has been charged with possessing illicit drugs with the intent to sell.

The acting commissioner said the meth pills had a street value of 167 million baht.

He said police were expanding the investigation, which would lead to the capture of more suspects in the distribution network.