Lawyer Sittra's employees held in B39m theft case

Police arrest the two suspects on Tuesday. (Police photos)

Police have arrested a couple employed by accused lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd, who is being held in police custody on charges of colluding to steal 39 million baht from a Thai woman who won a huge Euromillions lotto jackpot.

Crime Suppression Division commander Montri Theskhan told reporters that Nuwat Yongyut, 34, and his girfriend Sarinee Nuchanat, 32, were arrested at their house in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok, about 6am on Tuesday, on warrants approved by the Criminal Court.

The couple worked for Mr Sittra, handling financial transactions. They are accused of defrauding Jatuporn Ubonlert of 39 million baht. They were being held on charges of fraud, computer crime and money laundering. They denied the charges.

Pol Maj Gen Montri said investigators would find out if Mr Sittra was involved in the alleged 39-million-baht fraud, or not.

Ms Jatuporn reportedly gave the money to Mr Sittra to pay Chinese actor Alys Chen to visit her. According to Mr Sittra, she fell victim to an online scam gang he tried to warn her against.

Police now believe there was no scammer. It was a lie.

The woman gave Mr Sittra the money and he claimed that payment must be made in cryptocurrency. Mr Nuwat allegedly handled the cryptocurrency exchange.

Police alleged that Mr Sittra's group actually kept the 39 million baht, which was separate from the 71 million baht that Ms Jatuporn had given the lawyer for an online lottery project.

An informed source said detectives had evidence showing that Mr Nuwat and Ms Sarinee withdrew 39 million baht in cash at a bank in a department store near Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok.

A fake complaint was filed with police, claiming that the 39 million baht was lost from a Bitcoin account to a scam gang. The evidence was fabricated to deceive Ms Jatuporn, according to the source.

Along with the arrests on Tuesday, police impounded two luxury cars, a Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, believed to be acquired with the stolen money. The couple were taken to the Crime Suppression Division for interrogation.

Lawyer Sittra, 43, was arrested last week for alleged fraud and laundering of money he received from Ms Jatuporn, 58, aka Madam Oy.

Ms Jatuporn is married to a French businessman. She reportedly won a jackpot worth several billion baht in the Euromillions lotto.

Sittra Biabungkerd in police custody on Nov 8. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)