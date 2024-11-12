Illegal migrants caught heading for jobs in Malaysia

Listen to this article

A 70-year-old Thai driver is arrested after three illegal migrants from Myanmar were found in his pickup truck in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on Tuesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA - Twenty-four illegal migrants from Myanmar wanting to get jobs in Malaysia, a Thai driver and a Myanmar intermediary were arrested by police in Hat Yai district on Tuesday.

A team of immigration and local police intercepted and stopped a pickup truck on a local road in tambon Phatong of Hat Yai district early on Tuesday morning.

Driver Wicharn Pinkaeo, 70, was arrested after three illegals from Myanmar were found inside his pickup.

They also detained a 25-year-old Myanmar man who arrived on a motorcycle to meet the three migrants. According to police, the man's job was to take care of them until transport arrived to smuggle them into Malaysia.

The investigation was extended to a search of three row houses in Hat Yai, where 21 illegal migrants from Myanmar were found. They were also awaiting transport to Malaysia to get work there.

During questioning, Mr Wicharn allegedly said he was being paid 1,500 baht per head to smuggle illegal migrants from Surat Thani to Hat Yai.

All the Myamar nationals and the Thai driver were held in police custody for legal action.

The investigation into the transnational people smuggling network was continuing.