Foreigner blamed for Pattaya crash death

The badly damaged front of a car is seen after it struck a motorcycle in Nong Prue district in Pattaya City on Monday. The motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver seriously injured. (Image from Channel 3 video)

PATTAYA - A foreign woman has been arrested for crashing her car into a motorcycle, killing one person and injuring another.

The incident occurred in Nong Prue, on the east side of the resort city in Chon Buri, on Monday at 12.30pm, said Pol Lt Col Jirasak Aebfaeng, investigation chief at the Nong Prue police station.

At the accident scene police found the Honda motorcycle stuck to the bonnet of the sedan with its front completely smashed.

The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and the female pillion rider died on the spot. Local media identified the driver as Virat Sangthong, 30, and his passenger as Nidjaree Lomruen, 33.

The driver, identified as Ekaterina Kutsepalova, 40, was said to have gone into a state of shock when she learned of the fatality. The driver’s nationality was not given.

The investigation found that the sedan was driving along a road close to Motorway No.7 in Nong Prue. When it reached the bridge over the motorway, it struck the motorcycle and dragged it for more than 50 metres, police said.