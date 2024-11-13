PM courts US cash on trip

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra receives a garland from youngsters who came to perform for her at a reception at a Thai community in Los Angeles, where she is chairing a meeting of Thai ambassadors and diplomats until Wednesday before attending the 30th Apec Summit in Lima, Peru, from Nov 14-16. GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Thai diplomats have been urged to take a proactive approach to attracting foreign investors following Donald Trump's US presidential election victory, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks at a meeting at a hotel in Los Angeles with Thai ambassadors and consul-generals, as well as heads of Team Thailand based in North and South America.

The prime minister and her delegation will remain in Los Angeles Wednesday before flying to Peru to participate in the 31st Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting and related meetings scheduled for Nov 10-16.

She said that the government was preparing for a shift in the geopolitical landscape now that Mr Trump had been elected president.

She also emphasised the need for Thai diplomats, commercial attaches and representatives of the Board of Investment to take a proactive approach and act as the country's "front line" for attracting foreign investors.

"I would like ambassadors to publicise what the government is doing. Since Thailand is still facing economic problems, the government is trying to do all it can to bring as much money to the country as possible.

"It is necessary to look for new opportunities and cooperation that will strengthen the economy. I want the diplomats to focus on promoting investment," Ms Paetongtarn said.

She also said the government has prioritised a people-centric approach when devising and implementing public policies and services.

She said Thailand boasts a wealth of talent, but many of the country's brightest minds currently work overseas. Therefore, the government is trying to find ways to improve the economy and create more opportunities and attract Thai talent to return home.

The prime minister also stressed the need to promote startups, saying the government has set up the "Matching Fund" to expand markets for the Thai private sector.

In addition, the government has a policy that supports Thai students' studies abroad. Scholarships will be provided to students who intend to further their studies in fields related to modern industries, such as aerospace and digital technology.

Ms Paetongtarn went on to say that the government will try to ensure political stability to boost investors' confidence.

She also assured that the government would remain in office until the end of its term to ensure continuity in implementing its investment policy.

During Tuesday's meeting, Thai ambassadors based in North and South America also provided the PM with updates on various issues. The ambassador to the US, Suriya Chindawongse, briefed the PM on US politics and economic opportunities and added that Thai investors have been encouraged to invest more in the US.

The ambassador to Canada, Kallayana Vipattipumiprates, informed the PM that Canadian tourists had welcomed daily direct flights between Thailand and Vancouver during the winter season.

Regarding the government's soft power promotion policy, the Thai Ambassador to Chile, Wimonpatchara Raksakiat informed the prime minister about the popularity of Thai films among Chileans.

In response, the prime minister said the government is supporting exchanges of knowledge and training of Thai personnel by international experts in several new fields, which it believes will broaden the nation's appeal further.

Ms Paetongtarn Tuesday also visited a Thai temple in Los Angeles and met people from the Thai community there, the largest outside Thailand, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

During the visit, she accepted a US$30,000 donation from the Thai community to help flood victims in Thailand.

She also praised Thai expats in the US and encouraged them to return to Thailand and use their knowledge and professional expertise to help the country's development.