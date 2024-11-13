Orphanage to lose licence over abuse

Listen to this article

Varawut: Moved 17 kids elsewhere

An orphanage foundation in Chiang Mai will have its licence revoked by the Social Development and Human Security Ministry (MSDHS) following a complaint alleging that its employees mistreated children between the ages of three and six, according to Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.

Mr Varawut addressed the recent allegations after a former caregiver at the private orphanage reported that social workers and staff at the facility had been physically punishing children aged three to six for years.

The minister said Tuesday that the Human Security Emergency Management Center (HuSEC) had visited the orphanage to investigate the matter, remove 17 children from the facility and place them under temporary protection at local welfare units.

A local hospital conducted check-ups on the children. Later, the orphanage foundation's board visited the Chiang Mai Police Station to file charges against the staff involved in the mistreatment and to create a plan for assisting the children.

The HuSEC has also consulted with the Department of Children and Youth about renewing the orphanage's licence under the Child Protection Act BE 2546.

The MSDHS is reviewing whether the orphanage meets the legal requirements for operation. Its provincial offices across the country are authorised to grant or revoke licences of private orphanages based on their compliance with the law.

Mr Varawut announced that a meeting will be held on Nov 21 to assess the situation, review legal actions against those responsible for the abuse and discuss whether the orphanage's operating licence should be renewed.

"At present, the ministry has taken over the care of the 17 children. They're physically and mentally safe. We will quickly take action against the foundation that took care of them and investigate whether it has all the required permits. If it's not complying with the law, we will take strict action," Mr Varawut said.

He also warned other childcare organisations that are using children to obtain funding to reconsider their actions, adding that his ministry would take full legal action against them.

The allegations about the abuse by the Chiang Mai orphanage were first revealed by a former caregiver, who described incidents in which children at the facility were forced to sit on toilets for hours, have potty seats hung around their necks if they wet their pants, being pinched, being hit, eat pieces of chilli that burnt their tongues while some got infections, kneel on rough floors or sit under strong sun.

The foundation is a private orphanage registered with the MSDHS and has influential figures of Chiang Mai as members of its board.