Korean live streamer arrested for injuring massage operator

The Korean suspect continues live streaming after police had him sit in the Pattaya police truck early Thursday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA — A Korean live streamer has been arrested for allegedly injuring the owner of a massage parlour while attempting to block his live coverage of a client's massage.

The incident occurred at Richy Health Massage in Bang Lamung district at 12.36am on Thursday.

Upon arrival, police found Narin Kongwongsa, the 43-year-old owner of the establishment, experiencing severe pain due to a dislocated shoulder.

The suspect remained at the scene, continuing his live stream until police intervened. He was taken to Pattaya police station for further legal proceedings, with his identity withheld.

Ms Narin told police that the Korean man had repeatedly visited her massage shop to conduct live streaming without obtaining permission. Although she initially tolerated his presence, considering him a tourist, she felt compelled to object during this latest visit when he opened a curtain, startling a client getting an oil massage.

The owner said she warned the man against his intrusion, pushed the mobile phone he was using for live streaming and shoved him.

In response, the man allegedly grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground, dislocating her shoulder. She also claimed that the man broke her Korean boyfriend's nose.