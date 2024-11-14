Two Myanmar men gunned down in Ratchaburi

Listen to this article

Police examine the scene were two Myanmar men were shot dead on a local road in Suan Phung district of Ratchaburi province on Thursday. (Photo: Prachanukul Ratchaburi Foundation)

Two Myanmar men working in Samut Sakhon were found dead from gunshot wounds in Suan Phung district of Ratchaburi province early Thursday.

The bodies were found on a gravel road leading to Pong Song Koh Village Moo 7 in tambon Suan Phung when police, a doctor and rescue workers went to the scene, said Pol Maj Chaiwat Purinthrapibarn, a duty officer at the Suan Phung station, who was alerted at about 4.30am.

Aung San, 43, had been shot twice: in the stomach and head. He also sustained a wound on his right hand. One spent bullet was found on the road. A mobile phone, some cash, a migrant card and a driving licence were found on his body.

About 300 metres lay the body of the second man, identified later as Saw Saw, with a gunshot wound in the back. There was a large pool of blood in the area. A pair of slippers, believed to belong to him, were found pointing different directions and two spent bullets were found nearby.

Naruemol Kaewchaemsri, assistant head of Village Moo 7, told police that the road was used mainly by motorcycles as it was too narrow for cars and large vehicles. She believed the attackers might have been familiar with the route.

Relatives interviewed by police said the two victims had left their houses in Samut Sakhon with four other friends in two cars at 8.30pm on Wednesday. The relatives tried to contact them but their phone calls went unanswered.

Police investigators were examining video from closed-circuit television cameras along the route and nearby areas to find possible clues about the attackers. The motive for the fatal shootings is not yet known.