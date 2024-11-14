Policeman drowns while chasing drug suspect
Pol L/C Sitthipong Kanta, 22. (Photo: Phrae reporters)
PHRAE - A 22-year-old police officer was discovered dead from drowning in river during a chase of a fleeing drug suspect.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at about 2pm. Officers from the Sa-Iap station were inspecting a bridge over a river in Song district, where they found a 37-year-old construction worker, identified only as Komkrit, who was believed to have been using drugs.

The startled suspect fled and jumped into the river. Pol L/C Sitthipong Kanta chased after him and jumped in as well. However, due to his heavy uniform, the young officer was washed away by the strong current.

A search ensued and at 6.15pm divers found Pol L/C Sitthipong’s body and brought him up. It was not known if the drug suspect was caught.

A condolence statement was posted on the Metropolitan Police Bureau Investigation Division Facebook page, which drew numerous comments from netizens saying the young officer was brave and worthy of respect.

