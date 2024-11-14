Four Africans held for prostitution in Phuket

PHUKET - Three Ugandan nationals and one woman from Tanzania have been arrested on the resort island for selling sex.

Police were responding to a report that some foreign women were offering sexual services in the Patong area, said Pol Col Kriangkrai Arayaying, the chief of the Phuket Immigration office.

Police found several foreign women talking with other tourists on Bangla Road on Wednesday. The officers observed their behaviour until they were certain the women were offering sex for money.

The three Ugandan nationals were identified only as Kembabazi, 34; Nancige, 27; and Ajambo, 22. Also arrested was Sangana, 29, from Tanzania. They were fined and had their visas cancelled so that they could be deported.