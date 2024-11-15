PM advances key agendas at Apec forum

Paetongtarn: In talks with world leaders

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders at the four-day 31st Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting, which began on Thursday in Lima, Peru.

According to a source, Ms Paetongtarn said on Thursday that attending the Apec forum would be a good opportunity to announce to the world that Thailand is ready for trade and investment and that it is stable.

The source stated that Ms Paetongtarn said that Thailand will advance three important agendas: expanding the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area (FTAAP), promoting social equality, and supporting the digital economy.

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, said that the cabinet approved four important documents proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to be presented at the forum.

They included a statement promoting the transition to a formal and global economy through digital technology and the participation of all groups of people -- especially vulnerable groups and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) -- in trade, access to financial services and healthcare.

Another document is a Draft Apec Economic Leaders' Declaration that aims to harness digital technologies and innovation through promoting free, open, fair, non-discriminatory and transparent trade and investment to achieve more inclusive economic integration.

A statement on New Perspectives in Driving the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area will also be issued, expressing a commitment to establishing the trade area by addressing current challenges affecting trade and investment, with a focus on cooperation on rising issues such as digital utilisation.

The source said Ms Paetongtarn planned to promote online trade and develop artificial intelligence (AI) and various digital technologies to support the full transformation of a digital economy.

The premier is also expected to join closed meetings with each country's leaders, where they will present their visions. The source stated that she said Thailand expects leaders from various economic zones to be interested in and support sustainable economic development, strengthening the region's economy and making it stable and secure.

The prime minister will also attend other related meetings, such as a meeting with the US-Apec Business Coalition, an informal meeting between Apec leaders and special guests of the chair, the Apec Business Advisory Council, and members of the global private sector.