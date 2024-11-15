Headless dugong found floating off Phuket coast

Listen to this article

Officials and volunteers use a rope to bring the dead dugong up from the seawater in Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: Apinya Wipatayotin)

A headless dugong was found floating near a pier in Phuket on Thursday, making it the third dead dugong reported this month.

Local fishermen alerted authorities after finding the decomposed carcass of a full-grown male dugong, measuring 2.2 metres and weighing about 250 kilogrammes, near Ban Bang Rong pier in Thalang district.

The body was estimated to have been dead for four to five days, according to the Coastal Resources Research Centre (Upper Andaman Sea).

The dugong had a knife wound around its neck, suggesting it was hunted for its fangs and tears, which are sought after for talismans. The case has been referred to Thalang police for investigation.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources reported that dugongs are endangered, with their populations declining due to hunting and habitat loss. The department stressed that the belief in the luck-bringing properties of dugong fangs and tears is unfounded.

This incident follows earlier reports of dugong deaths in Trang on Nov 3 and Krabi on Nov 8.

Authorities also urged the public to avoid floating krathongs in the sea during the Loy Krathong festival to protect marine life.