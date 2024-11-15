2 students killed, 12 hurt as truck hits school pickup

A police officer checks a pickup truck that was carrying students after it was struck by a six-wheel truck in Sai Buri district of Pattani on Friday morning, killing two students and injuring 12 others. (Photo: Pattani public relations office)

PATTANI: Two students were killed and 12 others hurt, one badly, when a six-wheel truck hit a parked pickup carrying students in Sai Buri district of this southern province on Friday.

The fatal crash happened on the Pattani-Narathiwat Road at Ban Laharn village Moo 5, said Pol Col Chalermchai Phetkat, chief of the Sai Buri police station, who was alerted at about 8.10am.

On arriving at the scene, police found the six-wheel goods delivery truck parked on the road. Driver Natthanin Thongsawang, 25, was waiting there.

The pickup was parked on the side of the road nearby. Its right taillight was broken and the body slightly dented. There were bloodstains on the pickup and lot of blood on the road.

Rescue workers took the dead and injured students to Saiburi Crown Prince Hospital. The dead victim was Firahan Sani, 14, a Matthayom Suksa 2 (Grade 8) student. He was standing at the back of the pickup when the truck hit the vehicle and died instantly.

Two schoolgirls — Sa-enah Mukhor, 15, a Matthayom Suksa 3 (Grade 9) student; and Amnul Wa-ngor, 14, a Matthayom Suksa 2 student — were badly hurt. Sa-enah was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Doctors later transferred Amnul to Pattani Hospital.

Eleven other students were slightly injured.

According to a police investigation, pickup driver Armin Hama, 25, was taking the students to Maikaenkittiwit School in Mai Kaen district. On the way, he parked the vehicle along the road to wait for the last student.

While the pickup was stopped, the truck travelling along the road suddenly hit the right side of the school vehicle. Its side mirror hit the schoolboy, who was standing at the back of the pickup, and the two schoolgirls.