Govt aims for 25% drop in hotspots

The government aims to reduce hotspots by 25% this dry season compared to last year to mitigate air pollution, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

This comes as Mr Prasert, along with Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on and Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, met at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Thursday to outline measures to combat PM2.5 in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region.

Mr Prasert also visited the Pollution Control Department's (PCD) Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM), which provides weekly forecasts and monitors PM2.5 levels.

PCD director-general Preeyaporn Suwanaked said air quality is projected to worsen with the onset of winter, prompting more frequent monitoring. She said the CAPM collaborates with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency and other agencies to mitigate pollution, particularly during high-alert scenarios.

Mr Prasert also proposed integrating PM2.5 updates into government apps, given their high public usage, to improve real-time information accessibility. He also disclosed following a meeting by the subcommittee on air pollution management that the meeting focused on three main issues: continuous preventive actions lasting until next year, budgetary support for tackling PM2.5, and the establishment of three monitoring committees to assess pollution sources in agricultural, industrial, and forest areas, as well as in the BMR.

Mr Prasert said the target is to reduce hotspots by 25% compared to last year, with immediate implementation of these measures.

Meanwhile, Mr Chadchart highlighted local control efforts in Bangkok, such as designating low-emission zones and restricting unregistered trucks in certain areas during high pollution periods.

To further curb emissions, the BMA is encouraging vehicle maintenance, with plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Energy on a cost-sharing initiative for filter and oil changes, aiming to reduce emissions from 500,000 vehicles.

Additionally, if PM2.5 levels exceed 75 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) in five districts for over two days, the BMA will activate work-from-home measures.