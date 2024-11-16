Govt to okay JTC for Cambodia talks

Phumtham: Likely to lead committee

The government is expected to approve the establishment of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) to negotiate with Cambodia over the development of disputed maritime areas in the Gulf of Thailand during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The JTC, which is being formed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, is likely to be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as defence minister.

Mr Phumtham said on Friday that he is ready to proceed with the talks with Cambodia as soon as the cabinet approves the JTC establishment and his appointment as its head.

He said the JTC will include experts from various agencies, such as the Royal Thai Navy's Hydrographic Department and the Council of State.

Mr Phumtham said that the government will recruit high-calibre specialists to ensure that technical issues are comprehensively addressed.

He insisted that the controversial 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambodia provides the framework for the negotiations and will allow both countries to resolve the maritime border dispute peacefully.

According to a source, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will on Tuesday propose the approval of the JTC for the negotiations.

Meanwhile, critics of the MoU are repeating their calls for the government to revoke the document when the public is sceptical that it will truly benefit the country.

Political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee submitted a petition to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday, asking her to cancel the MoU to avoid any complications that could arise from negotiations based on it.

He said he would petition the Administrative Court to intervene and order the revocation if the government refuses to heed the public call.

Mr Sonthiya also called on Ms Paetongtarn to delay the appointment of former finance minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong as the new Bank of Thailand board chair due to questions about his eligibility.

He said that Mr Kittiratt served as an adviser to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, which is widely seen as a political office, and his appointment, which is within one year of vacating office, could be in violation of the rules.

He said he would ask the Constitutional Court to rule on Mr Kittiratt's qualifications if the government fails to verify his eligibility.

Another activist, Veera Somkwamkid, on Friday said that besides the 2001 MoU, the 2001 Joint Communique between Thaksin and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen on June 18, 2001 could also lead to maritime territory loss and maritime resources.

He called on the Pheu Thai-led government to provide clear and thorough answers to every question and expel any doubt regarding the MoU.