Minimum wage to 'hit B400 as NY gift'

The Labour Ministry aims to increase the daily wage to 400 baht nationwide on Jan 1 as a New Year's gift for workers.

A source at the Ministry of Labour yesterday revealed details about the increase in the minimum daily wage to 400 baht across the nation as part of the government's policies.

The ministry aims to implement this plan from Jan 1, the source said. The working process has been decided, especially establishing a new tripartite wage panel to replace the current one.

The ministry plans to propose two new government representatives for the committee to the cabinet on Tuesday.

One of them will represent the Ministry of Finance, replacing a former Bank of Thailand executive.

If the cabinet approves the proposed members, the new committee will convene its first meeting, likely in December, to finalise details based on recommendations from the provincial wage subcommittee.

The goal is to conclude discussions to ensure the new minimum wage will take effect on the proposed date.

The source said the labour minister has already reviewed all necessary details and is expected to present them to the cabinet by early next week.

He added that the initial meeting in December may not reach a final resolution. Thus, a second meeting is expected to ensure a decision is reached by the end of the month.

According to the Finance Ministry, deputy permanent secretary Akkaruth Sandhyananda will be nominated as the ministry's representative.

The Department of Labour Protection and Welfare's director-general will also be nominated to work with representatives from the employer and employee sectors on the committee.

The source added that this policy is expected to proceed without issue, as the labour minister has strictly overseen the matter to ensure compliance with all relevant laws.

While the new wage will apply nationwide, exceptions will be made for small and medium-sized (SME) businesses which will be given a one-year adjustment period, said the source.

During a speech on Thursday while visiting Udon Thani province, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said the Pheu Thai-led government is looking ease the people's debt and adjust the minimum daily wage to 400 baht before further raising it to 700 baht, and increasing the minimum monthly salary from 15,000 baht to 25,000 baht.

That will happen under the current government, he said.

Responding to Thaksin's speech, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai said whether the 400 baht level is implemented before the year's end depends on the prime minister.