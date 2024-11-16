Government to ramp up student swaps

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi arrives at Government House, Bangkok, on Sept 6, 2024. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) aims to increase student exchanges with Italian universities in the areas of medical technology innovation and energy science.

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said on Friday that she was assigned by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to represent Thailand at a ministerial conference on fusion energy held by the Italian government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from Nov 4 to 9 in Rome.

She said the conference was aimed at developing a sustainable energy source to meet global energy demands and foster long-term energy security.

The event was attended by officials from over 30 countries and representatives of various international organisations and private sector entities.

During her time in Italy, Ms Supamas also had a discussion with a team of Thai diplomats led by the Thai ambassador to Italy, Puttaporn Ewtoksan.

One of the main topics discussed was the promotion of exchange programmes allowing Thai students and researchers to attend leading Italian educational institutions.

Planned initiatives include scholarship support and training programmes that will strengthen academic and research skills, especially in fields critical to Thailand's development, such as energy science and medical technology.

In addition, Ms Supamas discussed joint research projects addressing global challenges such as clean energy, food security and health innovations.

The talks also covered plans to build a network across Europe to give Thai researchers access to advanced technologies and training opportunities with international experts, ultimately enhancing Thailand's scientific capabilities.

"Building collaboration with Italy in higher education, science, research and innovation not only enhances the competitiveness of Thai personnel on the global stage but also serves as a crucial foundation for the country's future economic and social development," said Ms Supamas.