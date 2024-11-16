Thailand detains 70 illegal migrants believed to be Rohingya from Myanmar

Immigrants say they're Muslims from Myanmar heading to Malaysia or Indonesia

Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen in an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia. (File photo: Reuters)

Thailand arrested 70 illegal immigrants, including 30 children, suspected to be Rohingya from Myanmar on an island in the country's south, Thai official said on Saturday, in the latest wave of arrivals to Southeast Asia.

In Myanmar, the Rohingya Muslim are regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia and are denied citizenship and subject to abuse.

"From initial questioning them, they said they are Muslims from Myanmar heading to Malaysia or Indonesia," Somkane Phothisri, commander of Phang Nga police, told Reuters.

For years many Rohingya have attempted to reach neighbouring countries like Thailand and Bangladesh in rickety wooden boats, and to Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia, especially from October to April, when the seas are calmer.

"We cannot determine if they are Rohingya or Myanmar who have illegally entered the country yet," Phang Nga governor Supoj Rodrung na Nongkhai told the news agency, adding that authorities were still investigating.

Last month, boats carrying hundreds of Rohingya landed in Indonesia.

A human rights group recently urged Thai authorities to investigate three soldiers for the "horrific" torture and beating of a 37-year-old Myanmar migrant, who died after being assaulted with a bamboo stick in an abandoned military bunker for wearing a village defence group vest featuring the Thai flag, according to eyewitnesses and legal documents cited by Fortify Rights.