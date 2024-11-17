Russian woman passenger punched by Bolt rider in Pattaya

A Russian woman identified only as Anna files a complaint with Muang Pattaya police on early Sunday morning accusing a Bolt motorcycle taxi driver of punching her after she told him to slow down while riding pillion on her way home. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A Russian woman was assaulted by a Bolt motorcycle taxi driver after she told him to reduce speed in fear of accident.

The 41-year-old real estate agent identified only as Anna filed a complaint at Muang Pattaya police station at about 1.45am Sunday, accusing a man who worked for motorcycle ride-hailing app Bolt of assaulting her while she was travelling on his motorcycle from Soi Kasetsin to her residence in the Khao Phra Tamnak area. She suffered a bruised face and a broken lip.

In her complaint, Ms Anna said the motorcyclist was riding at high speed and she told him to slow down because she was afraid of an accident and she was not wearing a helmet. Her request upset the man and led to a verbal altercation.

The motorcyclist then pulled over in front of a traffic kiosk in the Khao Phra Tamnak area and threw a few punches to her face, causing bleeding from her mouth. She shouted for help and the Bolt rider left the scene after a good Samaritan intervened.

Ms Anna was taken to the Muang Pattaya police station by Surasak Burapan, a 45-year-old technician at Royal Cliff Beach Hotel Pattaya. Mr Surasak said he was driving home and saw Ms Anna having a heated argument with the Bolt rider. He stopped his car and tried to separate both sides, although he had no idea what had happened.

“Then I saw blood coming out from her mouth. I came here (the police station) to give a witness statement and assist her with filling a complaint with police,” Mr Surasak said.

An initial probe of a video clip taken by Ms Anna indicated that the attacker was a skinny tall man with dark complexion aged about 20 who appeared enraged and was arguing with his passenger. The clip also showed the man took out his phone to film Ms Anna, saying he did not get his fare from her, and then rode away.