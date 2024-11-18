Phuket hails off-season tourist boom

Travelers visit Phuket airport last month. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket's tourism earnings could reach 500 billion baht this year, as the island attracts more visitors during the off-season by promoting sports tourism, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Phuket office.

TAT Phuket director Lertchai Wangtrakuldee said the island's tourism really had no "low season" (usually from May to October) because Phuket has many sport-related activities that lure visitors. They also dramatically increase income.

"We have activities to attract visitors all year round. We organise various sports competitions such as surfing, golf, cross-country running, trail running races and Thai boxing competitions," said Mr Lertchai.

The strategy resulted in a 16% increase in visitors from May to October compared to the same period last year. The number of tourists is even higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The income generated from tourism, meanwhile, is also expected to reach 450–500 billion baht this year, marking a new high and surpassing its target of 440 billion baht, he said.

As such, the island's tourism revenue should be the highest in the country this year by far, despite fewer visitors than other provinces.

Mr Lertchai said that while Chon Buri made just 200 billion baht from 19 million visitors during January and September, Phuket made 360 billion baht from just 9.5 million people or 30–40 billion baht per month.

"The secret is Phuket's income from sports tourism," he said, adding that Muay Thai was increasingly popular among foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, Kongsak Yodmanee, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), hailed the 30th Laguna Phuket Triathlon for its success over the weekend. It attracted 1,000 athletes from around the world and boosted local income.