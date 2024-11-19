Thai PM Paetongtarn speaks with Trump

‘Anything I can do, you let me know,’ says US president-elect

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra holds a video call with US president-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: PR Thai Government Facebook)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had a phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, her office said on Tuesday, during which they both pledged to support each others’ administrations.

Ms Paetongtarn, who took office in September and is Thailand’s youngest premier, reiterated her country’s readiness to work with the United States, according to a statement, which said Mr Trump had praised her work.

“Anything I can do, you let me know,” Mr Trump said, according to a video of the conversation that accompanied the statement. He said Thailand was a “totally beautiful country”.

Thailand is Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia and home to one of its largest diplomatic presences in the region. The two countries hold joint military exercises annually and take part in multiple exchanges, including in law enforcement.

Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries with auto and electronic factories like Vietnam stand to benefit from potential Trump policies of raising tariffs on Chinese imports.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has said Thailand should seek to export more to the US to replace Chinese products.

Exports are a key driver of the economy and the United States is still Thailand’s top export destination, followed by China.