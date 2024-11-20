Hotel booze rules relaxed over New Year

Listen to this article

People gather in front of centralwOrld shopping plaza, Bangkok, for New Year countdown activities on Dec 31, 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Hotel guests will be allowed to order alcoholic drinks to their rooms from in-house bars and restaurants around the clock over the New Year, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

The new rule was approved by the board, chaired by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin when it met on Monday.

Normally, guests can only order alcohol to their rooms during the regular hours: until 10pm from an in-house restaurant, or till 2am from an in-house bar.

However, guests are free to consume alcohol from the mini-bars in the room at all times.

Alcohol licences held by hotels allow in-house restaurants and bars at most properties to serve alcohol beyond their permitted hours during the New Year countdown and after-party events.

According to Mr Somsak, permission for the 24-hour service over the New Year period was sought by the Thai Hotels Association (THA).

The board, however, disagreed with serving alcoholic beverages on trains during this special period, as requested by the State Railways of Thailand (SRT).

Mr Somsak said the alcohol ban on trains remains in effect. Relaxing it could raise the crime rate and risk passengers' safety, he said.

However, the public health minister said the board is open to suggestions about allowing alcohol to be served in first-class sleeper coaches, dining cars or chartered trains.

"The SRT should conduct a study into whether alcohol sales could drive growth among train passengers and tourists," said Mr Somsak.

During the New Year holiday that ended in January 2024, 4,777 road users were injured from drunk driving nationwide.

Some 23,902 motorists were pulled aside at roadside checkpoints for breathalyser tests, with 3,370 found to be intoxicated.

To improve road safety over the New Year, Mr Somsak said the board has ordered subdistrict health promotion hospitals to spread information about strict law enforcement against drunk driving offences and issue guidelines for evaluating motorists' alcohol levels.

Hospitals have also been ordered to work with the local administrative organisations on community-level, drink-driving prevention measures. Parents are encouraged to pay close attention to family members and keep them from getting behind the wheel when they drink alcohol, said Mr Somsak.

Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said related sectors had planned the road safety measures for this New Year's in three stages.

They are due to run a campaign against drunk driving before the festival while working on situation assessment during it. They must submit the results for review later.