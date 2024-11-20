Thailand detects first case of new vaping disease

Health authorities expect more cases of ‘Evali’ as e-cigarette use persists despite ban

(Photo: Reuters)

Thai health authorities have reported the first local case of a new vaping-related disease, and they fear more cases linked to heavy use of e-cigarettes.

A 32-year-old man from Buri Ram has been diagnosed with the condition known as Evali, or E-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) at the Ministry of Public Health.

The patient, who was admitted to Buri Ram Hospital, was coughing up blood and his condition quickly developed into acute and severe pneumonia, said Dr Chayanan Sittibusaya, director of the ministry’s Division of Tobacco Product Control.

“We don’t usually encounter acute pneumonia and the symptoms deteriorated quickly within 24 to 36 hours. In this case, he had to be put on a ventilator,” he said.

“All tests for infection, such as Covid-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and others, were negative. After the patient was able to remove his breathing tube, he told doctors he took about 400 puffs of an e-cigarette per day, every day.”

Dr Chayanan said it was unclear how long the man had pursued an aggressive smoking habit. However, he also had underlying diseases including diabetes and high blood pressure. A detailed physical examination revealed white patches on his lungs.

The patient’s condition is now improving overall and there is no infection of any kind. However, he was experiencing symptoms similar to nicotine withdrawal.

The hospital brought the case to the attention of the Buri Ram provincial public health office to investigate the disease further.

“We have encouraged all hospitals to report Evali cases to us,” said Dr Chayanan. “We are afraid Evali disease is likely to increase because young people can gain access to e-cigarettes very easily.”

E-cigarettes are prohibited in the country, but they are easily available both online and offline, despite the authorities’ vow to deal with them.

Many academic studies have found that e-cigarettes include numerous harmful substances, including nicotine and heavy metals. The Department of Disease Control has advised people to avoid using e-cigarettes, particularly if they have chronic conditions, because they can cause abrupt lung infections and even death.