City Hall ‘sorry’ for cycle lane chaos

Lane on Sukhumvit 39 reopened to 4-wheel traffic just one day after attempt to promote more bicycle use

Listen to this article

City Hall workers restore a traffic lane earlier dedicated for cyclists on Sukhumvit Soi 39 late Tuesday night. (Photo: BMA Traffic and Transportation Department)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an apology and reopened a lane to traffic in Sukhumvit Soi 39 a day after closing it for a bicycle lane.

The closure caused severe traffic congestion in the soi and nearby areas.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday oversaw the removal of the controversial bicycle lane in the soi in Watthana district.

He said the project, launched by the BMA in collaboration with foreign experts and embassies, aimed to promote walking and cycling in the city.

As part of the project’s pilot stage, a “lane block” reserved for cyclists was set up in Sukhumvit Soi 39 using collapsible traffic posts. However, narrowing the two-lane soi to one caused severe traffic congestion on Tuesday, sparking many complaints from the public.

It also led to gridlock on 17 major roads nearby, including Phetchaburi Road, Thong Lor and Ekkamai.

Motorists reported long queues stretching as far as Victory Monument and Phatthanakan Road. Observers noted the bicycle lane was primarily used by motorcycles and delivery riders rather than cyclists.

In response to the backlash, the BMA decided to remove the lane barriers and restore two lane vehicle traffic while maintaining a shared pedestrian and cycling path.

Mr Chadchart apologised for the inconvenience, emphasising the importance of experimenting with urban development despite occasional missteps.

“I would like to apologise to the public if this has caused any inconvenience. If there are mistakes, we will improve and make them better,” he said.