Justice sought for teens killed in collision

Local residents gather in front of the Umphang police station in Tak province on Saturday to demand justice for two teenagers killed in a crash involving a deputy district chief. (Photos supplied)

More than 50 residents of Umphang village in Tak province gathered at a local police station on Saturday to demand justice after two teenagers were killed in a traffic accident that they blamed on a deputy district chief.

Three teens — identified as Ekapop and Worakan, both 17, and 16-year-old Kanida — were riding a motorcycle on Friday night when it collided with a black Toyota pickup truck driven by a woman identified as Pimnara, the deputy district chief.

Ekapop died at the scene, while Worakan and Kanida were critically injured and sent for treatment. Worakan later succumbed to injuries.

Police confirmed that Ms Pimnara was driving on the Mae Sot-Umphang Road, where poor lighting might have contributed to the collision.

People in Umphang expressed concern that the case may not be handled fairly due to the driver’s government position. They are also demanding that she be given a blood alcohol test.