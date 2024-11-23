Lengthy elephant tusks a health concern

Animal welfare group also asks whether Plai Sak Surin will be returned to Sri Lanka

Veterinarians say Plai Sak Surin is developing health problems including neck muscle strain because of the weight of his overly long tusks. (Photo: Thai Elephant Conservation Center Lampang)

An animal welfare group has expressed concern about the possible trimming of Plai Sak Surin’s tusks and whether the elephant might be returned to Sri Lanka to resume his role as a goodwill ambassador.

Roger Lohanan, secretary-general of the Thai Animal Guardians Association, raised the issue after the Thai Elephant Conservation Center (TECC) in Lampang issued a statement suggesting that Plai Sak Surin’s tusks may need to be shortened due to their impact on his body structure.

The 31-year-old bull elephant has been at the TECC hospital for the last 16 months since returning to Thailand after spending 22 years in Sri Lanka. He was originally gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001 as a goodwill ambassador at the age of seven and was brought back to Thailand in 2023 for medical treatment.

According to the TECC, Plai Sak Surin’s long tusks have affected his body structure, prompting the veterinary team to propose trimming them to alleviate the problem. However, the decision will require consultation with all relevant parties.

Mr Lohanan questioned who the “relevant parties” are and whether this includes the Sri Lankan government. He noted that it remains unclear whether Sri Lanka permanently relinquished ownership of Plai Sak Surin or temporarily sent him to Thailand for medical care.

“What we know is that his overly long, curved tusks — nearly touching the ground — have added weight to his head, causing him difficulties and contributing to health issues,” Mr Lohanan said.

“This is similar to humans developing office syndrome.”

He explained that long tusks not only negatively affect the elephant’s health but also put his life at risk, as they are highly sought after by both legal and illegal ivory traders.

While he agrees with the proposal to trim Plai Sak Surin’s tusks, he raised questions about what will happen to the removed tusks and whether the elephant will ultimately be returned to Sri Lanka.

Mr Lohanan called on the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to carefully study international law and provide clear answers to the public.

According to TECC director Taweepoke Angkawanish, Plai Sak Surin has suffered from both internal and external health issues, including a cataract-like condition in his right eye, a deformed front left leg, and impaired kidney function. Treatments have steadily improved his condition.

However, the elephant’s excessively long tusks are affecting his body structure, particularly the muscles around his head and neck. Discussions are ongoing to determine a plan for reducing the length of his tusks.