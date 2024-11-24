Minister backs bill for Thailand's 20 million informal workers

Free haircuts are available for visitors to the Informal Labour Fair 2019 in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is pushing for a bill to promote better protection and welfare of some 20 million informal workers, the ministry spokesman says.

Phumiphat Mueanchan said the Labour Ministry will seek talks with the cabinet's secretary-general on when the bill can be tabled for cabinet consideration.

Mr Phumiphat said informal workers make up a large proportion of the workforce.

However, they are not recognised by labour laws, making them vulnerable.

These workers face a wide range of problems from work hazards to a lack of access to funds, he said, adding the bill is designed to plug loopholes and ensure there are mechanisms to protect them.

The gist of the bill is to require the registration of informal workers, such as delivery service riders, farmers, vendors, actors, digital content creators and influencers, so the ministry can formulate a policy and allocate the appropriate budgets to help them, he said.

No details were available as to cost, but formal registration will make them more visible in the system, improving the government's ability to target relief.

Local community leaders and labour volunteers nationwide recently joined a ministry project to promote the registration of informal workers as part of efforts to raise awareness of the bill.

So far, Mr Phumiphat said, more than 17,000 people have expressed interest in registering, with as many as 9 million informal workers expected to register in the first year.

The bill was submitted to the cabinet secretary's office during the tenure of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and nine other labour-related bills were also reaffirmed after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took office. Once approved by the cabinet, the bill will be forwarded to parliament for review.

The bill, which was reviewed by the Council of State, divides informal workers into two groups: self-employed such as farmers and vendors; and partly-dependent such as delivery service riders. The bill also proposes a fund to support informal workers.