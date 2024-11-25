Songkhla mulling tunnel, bridge options for lake

Listen to this article

Songkhla: The Department of Rural Roads (DoRR) is conducting a feasibility study for a project to develop an alternative route across Songkhla Lake, connecting Muang district with Singha Nakhon district.

Speaking to a recent meeting of state agencies and locals, Weeradej Cheewapattananuwong, a senior design engineer from the DoRR, said the feasibility study is examining two options -- a bridge across the lake or a tunnel. The initial findings are expected next month, he said.

Currently motorists use the car ferry service provided by the Songkhla provincial administrative organisation (PAO) to travel between Muang district and Singha Nakhon district. Due to delays and long queues, some have asked for development of an alternative route such as a bridge or a tunnel. The new structure could also serve as a tourism landmark.

The findings of a working panel set up by provincial authorities also indicate that more than 40,000 respondents want an additional route across Songkhla lake.

Surasee Sri-in, vice chairman of the Songkhla PAO, said five ferries make 250 trips per day to transport 3,800 cars, almost 1,000 motorcycles and tricycles, and 20,000 passengers. The ferry service incurs losses of about 35 million baht a year.

Asst Prof Chalat Thipakornkiat, an engineering academic from Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya, said 57% of respondents prefer the bridge, 27% have opted for a tunnel and the rest wants improvements to the ferry service.

He said the respondents are concerned about the project's potential impact on the environment and livelihoods of the local fishing community. However, most agree an alternative route would be good for travel and tourism. The feasibility study would be carried out this year, followed by survey and design work in 2025-2026 with construction work slated for 2027-2029.