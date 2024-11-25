Chinese man rescued after 3 days down dry well in Mae Sot

A rescuer rappels down into a 12-metre-deep dry water well in Mae Sot district of Thailand's Tak province to rescue a Chinese man on Sunday. (Photo: Mae Sot Pitakkarn Foundation's Facebook page)

A Chinese man was rescued from a 12-metre dry water well on Sunday night, three days after he accidentally fell into it and became trapped.

The accident occurred in a forested area near the Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Sot district of Tak province.

On Sunday evening, members of a passing patrol unit heard the sound of someone crying but were not sure where it came from.

The chief officer then shouted and the man shouted back, so they began searching for him and called a rescue team from the Mae Sot Pitakkarn Foundation.

Walking about 500 metres further into the forest, rescuers found the 22-year-old Chinese man, identified as Ryu Chuan-i, trapped in the bottom of an old, dry water well about 12 metres deep. The well had no cover.

The rescuers took at least 30 minutes to pull him up. He was very weak, his left wrist was broken and his body had bruised all over. Despite this, his condition was not severe, according to the rescuers.

The man was rushed to Mae Sot hospital, where he told a translator that he had been in the well for three days, unable to eat or sleep. He thanked everyone profusely for helping him.

A rescuer said three days ago some locals said they heard a crying sound in the area but were too scared to go looking since the area was dark and deserted.

The patrol contacted immigration police to investigate the cause of the incident and how the man got into the area.

A cover would be placed over the well to prevent such an incident from happening again, officers said.