Heavy rain to hit southern Thailand

The Meteorological Department warned residents of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat to brace for heavy showers, which are forecast to hit the South until Nov 30.

Residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas and mountainous regions, should be aware of the increased risk of flash floods, landslides, and water surges along rivers and other waterways during the period.

In Narathiwat, authorities are closely monitoring water levels in Rangae, Muang and Yi-ngo districts after continued heavy rain.

Water pumps are ready to clear any excess water, and sandbags have been distributed to protect low-lying areas from flooding, according to local authorities. Evacuation shelters have also been prepared, and rescue equipment has been put on standby.

Meanwhile, the National Water Resources Office has instructed relevant agencies to release water from key reservoirs, including the Bang Lang Dam in Yala so that the reservoirs can accommodate anticipated rainfall.