Activist seeks court action on MoU deal

Sonthiya Sawasdee

The Ombudsman has been asked to petition the Constitutional Court to rule whether a 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint development in the Gulf of Thailand signed by Thailand and Cambodia breaches the constitution.

Political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee submitted the request to the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday. He also petitioned the Administrative Court to intervene and order the revocation of the MoU to avoid any complications arising from negotiations based on it.

Critics of the MoU are stepping up their calls for the government to revoke the document as the public is sceptical that it will truly benefit the country.

Thai Pakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom earlier said a campaign against the MoU has gained 100,000 signatures of support. He also claimed that the agreement compromises Thai sovereignty, particularly over the island of Koh Kut, and risks Thailand losing access to undersea energy resources.

However, the Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Russ Jalichandra said the MoU is the best mechanism for protecting the country's interests. He said it sets a framework and mechanism for talks on the disputed claims, which have been ongoing for half a century. He added that it involves discussions on maritime boundaries and resource sharing simultaneously, as per international law.

Mr Russ said the MoU does not recognise any claims from either side until an agreement is reached.

He said the MoU is essential for managing territorial disputes with Cambodia and securing valuable undersea resources. If cancelled, Thailand would risk escalating sovereignty issues without a resolution.

He said the government, like previous administrations, supports the continuation of the MoU, believing it serves national interests.