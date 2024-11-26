Transport ministry pushes North flood mitigation

Disaster relief personnel from the 1st Cavalry Division of the Royal Thai Army help clean up and restore homes affected by flash floods and mudslides in Mae Sai district, in Chiang Rai Province, last month. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

The Transport Ministry will present a comprehensive flood-mitigation plan for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai at a mobile cabinet meeting in Chiang Mai on Friday, according to Transport Permanent Secretary Chayatan Phromsorn on Monday.

He said a task force set up by the Transport Ministry met last week to discuss measures to protect the two northern provinces from floods and landslides in the future.

The task force urged all local agencies to use data analysis tools such as Digital Elevation Models (DEMs) to gain insights into the region's topographical characteristics, transport network maps, river capacities and urban area development to identify critical points for intervention.

The plan comprises various short-term and long-term measures that could be implemented over the course of five years.

To address structural causes of floods and landslides, the task force urged more routine dredging to clear sediment from the area's waterways, as well as the demolition of structures that block the regular course of rivers and canals in the region.

The task force also called on the government to procure more equipment to enable a more prompt response during emergencies, install effective early warning systems and improve the area's communication channels.

Mr Chayatan said the task force also touched on plans for the area's key river basins, namely the Ping River basin in Chiang Mai and the Kok and Sai rivers in Chiang Rai.

The Marine Department, in collaboration with local authorities, has also inspected areas which need further dredging and waterway improvements, he said.

The plan will be proposed at the mobile cabinet meeting in Chiang Mai on Friday.

To address challenges along the Sai River, the Thailand-Myanmar Joint Boundary Committee held its third meeting in Bangkok early this month.

Both countries agreed to enhance the river's capacity by dredging and removing encroaching structures along the Sai and Ruak rivers.