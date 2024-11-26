Ministers summoned over Khao Kradong dispute

The House committee on land, natural resources and the environment has summoned the interior and transport ministers to provide more information on the Khao Kradong land controversy on Wednesday.

According to Poonsak Chanchampi, a committee member and People's Party MP, the ministers were called on to provide more information relating to the dispute, as they oversee the Department of Land (DoL) and State Railway of Thailand (SRT) -- the parties involved in the dispute.

He said the House committee also wants to hear from the transport minister how the SRT plans to proceed to reclaim the plots, which span 5,083 rai in the Khao Kradong area in Buri Ram's Muang district.

The rail agency has accused the DoL of wrongfully issuing land titles to individuals who are illegally occupying the plots.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the SRT in the dispute, and the Administrative Court has also ordered the DoL to work with the rail agency to review the plots' boundaries.

However, the DoL's land committee, which was formed under Section 61 of the Land Code to probe the issuing of land papers for the disputed plots, decided against revoking the land titles. The SRT is appealing its decision.

Mr Poonsak said the House committee will review the decision of the DoL's land committee to determine whether the land committee has the power to suspend the revocation of land ownership despite the court ruling.

He said the House committee is aware of public concerns about intervention by local officials to protect the interests of an influential political clan in Buri Ram, so the committee will also look into possible violations of the law, such as abuse of power.

Mr Poonsak said the disputed plots should be returned to the state to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling, which said the land belongs to the SRT and the occupants can continue using the plots by making lease payments to the SRT.

He said while the SRT can file a lawsuit against each occupant to reclaim the land, the process will be too lengthy. It is reported that about 900 people are living on the land.