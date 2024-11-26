Four dead, girl seriously injured in Samut Prakan shooting spree

Police and rescue workers attend the scene of a mass shooting in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Monday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Four people died and a girl was severely wounded when a man opened fire at a neighbouring family and then took his own life.

The incident happened at a house in a community on Soi Sukhaphiban 2/2 Road behind the Samutprakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in tambon Thai Ban of Muang district at about 9pm on Monday.

At the unregistered house, a 69-year-old woman, Thongsee Niyompok, was killed with bullet wounds in her back, waist, shoulder and chest. Her 43-year-old daughter, Rattanapak Niyompok, was found dead with bullet wounds in her armpit and abdomen.

A 45-year-old man, Wassana Jaithiang – an ex-husband of Rattanapak – was shot in his chest, back, side, arm and leg and died instantly. Their seven-year-old daughter sustained bullet wounds in her arms, chest and back and was under treatment at a hospital.

Gunman Pisit Lamplee, 63, was shot in his temple and died at hospital. His son said he shot himself after gunning down the other people.

Police found a 9mm pistol, two magazines and 18 spent shells at the scene.

CCTV footage showed Pisit arrived in the area on his motorcycle and then several gunshots were heard. A moment later Pisit was seen shooting himself and collapsing.

The injured girl said Pisit and her mother had quarrelled. She entered her house and then heard gunshots. The girl and her grandmother rushed out to see what happened and Pisit shot them before taking his own life.

Thanin Lamplee, the gunman’s 43-year-old son, said that both families had been close neighbours and his father had just had a dispute with Rattanapak. He did not know the nature of their disagreement.

Neighbour Thanchanok Tanodthong, 51, said Rattanapak’s family rented the gunman's house, and that the gunman and Rattanapak had frequently shared drinks.

Pol Col Chutradul Yosmadee, deputy commander of Samut Prakan police, said Rattanapak had borrowed 80,000 baht from the gunman recently and the two had quarrelled because she then lent the money to other people.

Police considered either finance or a love affair as a possible motive for the murder, he said.