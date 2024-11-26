Monks under probe for keeping 73 corpses in Thailand's Phichit province

Listen to this article

Some of 41 human corpses were seen in Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery in tambon Ban Noi of Pho Thale district, Phichit. (Screenshot from the Thai PBS TV channel)

Officials are investigating monks supervising two connected Buddhist places in the northern province of Phichit, where 73 corpses were stored without permission.

The investigation concerned Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery in tambon Ban Noi of Pho Thale district, where 41 human bodies were found last week.

The probe also covered another 32 bodies found at Wat Pa Sivilai in tambon Noen Makok of Bang Mun Nak district on Monday.

Police interrogated Phra Ajarn Saifon Pannathito, chief of Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery. The monk had earlier stayed at Wat Pa Sivilai and later had his followers supervise the temple.

Bang Mun Nak district chief Thongchai Khimmakthong said that monks concerned told officials that the bodies were used as aids to meditation at both places.

The bodies were buried in the compounds of both places. The abbot of Wat Pa Sivilai told officials that most of the bodies were late followers and their relatives, and they had given consent for monks to keep their bodies there.

Mr Thongchai said that officials would determine if the existence of human bodies at both places violated a law governing cemeteries and crematoriums.

Local authorities were examining the bodies to identify them. They temporarily closed both locations pending investigation. At Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery, there is also a big den of about 600 crocodiles.

Rueangdet Soikham, chief of Pho Thale district, said officials concerned would find out if there was any wrongdoing at the Buddhist locations.