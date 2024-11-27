Legal issues threaten maid's claim to late employer's estate

Listen to this article

An asset of the French businesswoman on Koh Samui. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Nutwalai Pupongta, the trusted housemaid of a French businesswoman who committed suicide in Koh Samui on April 29, might not be able to inherit 100 million baht in assets from her former employer as police have found the deceased illegally ran businesses and owned luxury villas via nominees.

Following a seven-month-long investigation into matters involving the suicide of 59-year-old Catherine Delacote, authorities have filed charges against multiple entities and individuals.

The investigation has implicated two companies, GVNE Co Ltd and Maxikate Co Ltd, in acting as nominee entities for Delacote to acquire plots of land in Thailand illegally. These actions violate Thailand's foreign land ownership laws, which prohibit foreigners from owning land.

Charges were also filed against two Thai individuals, Thongsai Katisuk, 50, and Ratchaprapa Soreda, 36, who are accused of aiding Delacote in acquiring the land through fraudulent means, including filing false statements to officials and holding shares on behalf of a foreign national in violation of the law.

The investigation confirmed that Delacote's villa and adjoining properties were registered under nominee companies she controlled.

Authorities suspect the involvement of a law firm in facilitating the formation of these companies, which will be further investigated.

The case has reignited debates about foreign land ownership in Thailand, particularly in tourist hotspots like Koh Samui. The Tourism Association of Koh Samui has urged stricter enforcement of property laws to prevent exploitation and preserve national interests.

Delacote operated five luxury rental villas in Koh Samui before her death, which was ruled as suicide without foul play.

Before her suicide, she reportedly granted 100-million-baht worth of assets to Ms Nutwalai, who claimed that the assets included a villa she lived in at the time of her employer's death, a two-rai land plot near the villa, cash, a car and other assets.

However, the legal irregularities surrounding her estate raised questions about the integrity of land transactions involving foreign nationals.

Surat Thani Provincial Police and related agencies continue their probe into the matter.