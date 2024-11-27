Bangkok to renew fees to encourage sorting of rubbish

Listen to this article

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is expected to renew garbage collection fees next June as part of its efforts to encourage people to sort their household waste.

The city council approved the draft ordinance for garbage collection fees on Oct 30, with a unanimous vote of 34-0, according to deputy governor Jakkapan Phiewngam.

Mr Jakkapan said on Tuesday that the new ordinance would become effective 180 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette.

The new ordinance will replace the flat rate of 80 baht per household, which the current administration considers too high.

Mr Jakkapan urged all related BMA officers to thoroughly study the new ordinance so they can help explain to the public how to sort garbage at home and raise awareness about the importance of waste separation.

The ordinance also aims to encourage public participation in household waste management, which will impact their garbage collection fees.

Under the new fee structure, households that produce less than 20 litres or four kilogrammes of waste per day will pay a monthly fee of 20 baht if their waste is sorted or 60 baht otherwise.

Households that produce over 20 litres or four kilogrammes but no more than one cubic meter or 200kg of waste a day will pay a fee of 120 baht per 20 litre each month.

Mr Jakkapan said that places that produce considerably more than one cubic metre or 200kg a day would be charged 8,000 baht per cubic metre.

He said that even though producers of large amounts of waste, whether separated or not, will be charged based on weight and volume, separating their trash will help them reduce the amount of waste, and the rates will be reduced accordingly.

To participate in the garbage-sorting initiative, residents must register via the BKK Waste Pay mobile phone application or in person at their local district office.

Participants are required to submit evidence of waste management in their households to receive the lower fee, said Mr Jakkapan.

The BMA is also considering other registration platforms, such as via garbage collection officers and the BMA's official website, Mr Jakkapan added.