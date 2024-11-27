Swedish tourist loses B42,000 to Pattaya thief
Thailand
General

PUBLISHED : 27 Nov 2024 at 10:11

WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Lars Reikwike informs Pattaya police of a theft on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
PATTAYA: A Swedish tourist told police that a thief stole about 42,000 baht worth of valuables from him early Wednesday morning.

Lars Reikwike, 65, told police in front of Pattaya City 8 School at about 3.30am on Wednesday that a man approached him there and stole his gold ring worth about 40,000 baht and 2,000 baht in cash.

A 50-year-old taxi motorcyclist who identified himself as Winai said the Swedish man, who appeared intoxicated, was on a roadside waiting for a taxi when the suspect, who he said appeared to be transsexual, approached the foreigner.

Mr Winai said he rushed to separate them in a bid to prevent a crime. Later, he said, he learned about the theft but the suspect had left the scene before police arrived.

The motorcyclist said the suspect had frequented the area.

