Manhunt underway as 3 people shot dead in northeastern Thailand

Listen to this article

A black-clad gunman draws a pistol while approaching a man in a white shirt in Sri Bun Ruang district of Nong Bua Lam Phu on Wednesday morning, as seen in CCTV footage posted on the Facebook page of Naresuan Rescue Association in Nong Bua Lam Phu. (Screenshot)

NONG BUA LAMPHU: A man, 57, shot dead three people in Sri Bun Ruang district of this northeastern province on Wednesday morning.

The shooting spree happened in Ban Fai Hin village in tambon Non Muang at about 6.30am.

CCTV footage showed the gunman, dressed in black, walking towards another man who was sweeping the roadside.

The gunman drew a pistol from his jacket pocket, waited for a tractor to pass him and crossed the road.

The gunman stopped close to the victim and shot him in the head at point-blank range.

After the victim fell to the ground, the gunman fired more shots at him before walking back across the road.

He then ran towards a woman who sat on a bench on a nearby roadside. Having heard the gunshots, she ran for her life and managed to escape.

The gunman then shot two more people, a man and a woman, in circumstances that were not initially clear. According to local media, the suspect was identified as a Mr Samart. He fled the scene on a blue motorcycle and headed for Na Klang and Muang districts.

The Royal Thai Police Office said on its Facebook page at 10.29am that police were trying to stop the “deranged man” and would like to receive clues about his whereabouts.