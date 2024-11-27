Thai, 5 Chinese arrested after sneaking across Myanmar border into Tak

Officers arrest a Thai man and five Chinese near the Thailand-Myanmar border in Tak province on Tuesday. (Photo: screenshot)

A Thai man was arrested after helping five Chinese nationals illegally enter Thailand from Myanmar in the northern province of Tak on Tuesday evening.

The Naresuan Task Force was on patrol in a forested area near the border in tambon Khiri Rat of Pop Phra district at about 6pm when they saw six people crossing a river, heading into the kingdom.

The border crossers were later identified as Chinese nationals: Ms Dan Dan, 18, Ms Lhan Lhan, 19, Mr A-Hang, 31, Mr A-Dan and Wang Jun Ming, 21.

The Thai man, identified as Mr Thananchai Saema, 28, admitted to helping them enter the country.

During questioning, Mr Thananchai said he was to transport the Chinese nationals from Ban Thong Chai in Mae Sot district to another location. Four motorcycles they abandoned after spotting the officers and escaping into the forest were found nearby.

Mr Thananchai reportedly earned 1,000 baht per person he helped.

All were held in custody at Pop Phra police station.