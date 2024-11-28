Cyber police target avatar accounts for spreading false allegations against PTT executives

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) is focusing on three "avatar accounts" accused of disseminating false information aimed at tarnishing the reputations of PTT executives. Authorities are preparing to press serious charges against those responsible.

The case stems from the online circulation of misleading claims alleging that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) concluded an investigation implicating a PTT governor and the CEO of PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) in misconduct, violations of the Securities and Exchange Act, money laundering, and public fraud.

The content of these posts provided vague details without naming individuals directly but cited official positions to mislead the public. The allegations also amalgamated unrelated incidents from the past to create a sweeping narrative intended to discredit current executives, who reportedly have no involvement in the alleged scandals.

According to a source at CCIB, investigators identified three accounts —Ratchasamak xxx, Austin Praxxx, and Tom Srixxxx—as the main sources of the false posts. These accounts displayed coordinated behavior, with posts made within two hours of each other, targeting public groups related to politics, personal finance, and investment.

Further investigation revealed that individuals behind these accounts may be connected to past corruption cases, including allegations related to a palm oil project in Indonesia, which is under review by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). These individuals are also suspected of involvement in a crude palm oil stockpile scandal involving Global Green Chemicals Plc, valued at over 2 billion baht. Some cases remain under investigation, while others have already been ruled on by the courts.

The CCIB has warned the public against liking or sharing these posts, as doing so may constitute a violation of the Computer Crime Act. Offenders found disseminating or amplifying false information that causes harm through online platforms could face imprisonment of 3 to 15 years and fines ranging from 100,000 to 200,000 baht.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter to hold those responsible accountable while urging vigilance against false and defamatory information spread online.