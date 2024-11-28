Gunman surrenders a day after Isan triple killing

Police say slayings linked to financial issues and personal conflicts

Samart Thipakbanjot speaks to reporters at the Sri Bun Ruang police station in Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday. (Screenshot from Mangkorn Sribunruang Rescue Foundation Facebook page)

NONG BUA LAM PHU - The 58-year-old gunman who shot three people to death in this northeastern province surrendered to police on Thursday, a day after the killings.

Samart Thipakbanjot walked down from Phu Krachom mountain in Na Klang district to turn himself in to police late Thursday morning. He was brought to the Sri Bun Ruang police station for interrogation.

The suspect surrendered after expressing regret for the crime, said Pol Maj Gen Netipong Thatthamlay, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 4, addressing a press conference at the police station.

After the killings on Wednesday, Mr Samart hid on the mountain overnight before decided to turn himself in late Thursday morning, said Pol Maj Gen Netipong said.

Police were relieved by the decision because everyone on the search team had been warned that the escaping gunman still had his weapon and ammunition, he said.

He also said that financial issues and personal conflicts were the motive for the killings.

At 6am on Wednesday, Mr Samart killed Preecha Piamai, 54, and his daughter Wachinee, 28, at their house in Ban Takhian Thong village in Sri Bun Ruang district. It was reported that Mr Samart was a creditor of Preecha and held the latter’s ATM card.

Preecha had complained earlier to police that Mr Samart had stolen his 10,000-baht handout recently transferred from the government. Police had called them in for mediation talks at the Sri Bun Ruang station at 10am on Wednesday but the shootings happened first.

Shortly after the first two killings, Mr Samart shot dead Thaworn Waetthaisong, 68, who was sweeping a road near the Ban Fai Hin intersection. The shooting was captured on CCTV.

It was reported that the victim, a village defence volunteer, had earlier arrested the gunman for theft.