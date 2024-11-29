Deeper Dive: What's behind Thailand's flooding?

Listen to this article

In the second half of 2024, 42 out of the 77 Thai provinces faced flooding. At least 50 people were killed and billions of baht were lost in damages to property and farmland.

The flooding was particularly severe in the northern provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. In the central district of Chiang Mai, the Ping River overflowed for the first time. Thousands were evacuated by boat.

So what caused it all? The release of water from hydropower dams upstream, particularly in China and Laos, causes acute flooding and erodes the river banks.

Encroachment on the river – by building structures next to the banks or that jut into the river itself – blocks drainage and prevents construction of flood barriers.

But the larger issue is deforestation, partly for mining activities but mostly to plant feed crops for animal agriculture. Forests don’t just absorb carbon, they also absorb water, and when we cut them down, the water cascades down the fields, taking the topsoil with it and causing the invasion of mud we’ve seen this year.

To unpack the layers of Thailand’s flood crisis, Dave Kendall speaks with "Pai" Pianporn Deetes, campaign director for the Southeast Asia Programme at International Rivers, on the latest episode of Bangkok Post's "Deeper Dive" vodcast.

Press "Play" below or search for "Deeper Dive Thailand" wherever you get your podcasts.